Massachusetts treasurer seeking clarity on federal pot laws

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON, M.A. - Massachusetts Treasurer Deborah Goldberg is asking U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to clarify how the Department of Justice plans to enforce federal marijuana laws.

Goldberg sent a letter to Session on Tuesday. Goldberg is charged with overseeing a new, voter-approved state law legalizing the recreational use of marijuana.

Goldberg pointed to comments by White House officials suggesting stepped-up enforcement.

That marks a change from the Obama administration which opted against intervening in local marijuana laws provided states had systems to control the drug's cultivation and sale.

Last week senators from eight states that have legalized the recreational or medicinal use of marijuana sent Sessions a letter asking the Department of Justice to continue existing enforcement efforts.

Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey were among those who signed the letter.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017