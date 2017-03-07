Lawmaker says "file cabinets full of booze" at State House

By Kirsten Glavin

kglavin@abc6.com

Twitter: @kirstenglavin

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Rhode Island lawmaker garnered national attention Tuesday after announcing on a local radio station that she's surprised by the "insane amount of drinking'' that goes on in the State House.

Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM in an interview that lawmakers have “file cabinets full of booze.”

"You cannot operate a motor vehicle when you've had two beers... but you can make laws that affect people's lives forever when you're half in the bag?" Rep. Walsh exclaimed to Matt Allen on his talk show.

The newly-elected Representative defended herself, explaining she is not a drinker herself, but quickly threw her 74 colleagues under the bus. "That's why we show up; its all of the booze in the filing cabinets," she joked.

One of her examples included group shots to celebrate Dominican Republic Independence Day. "They put shots on our desk for the Dominican Republic Day! And we all just did shots on the floor!"

Speaker of the House, Democrat Nicholas Mattielo, declined to comment on the allegations. Other members of the House, however, refuted the allegations.

"I have no idea where she could have gotten this from," said Rep. Patricia Serpa, Democratic Chairwoman of the House Oversight Committee. "I've been here 11 years and I have never been in the presence of legislators who are falling down, inebriated... it's just disheartening."

Rep. Serpa did admit there is alcohol in the Rhode Island State House, but explained it was for special occasions or to entertain guests.

"For someone in leadership to offer a cordial? Sure. But cabinets full? I think that's an exaggeration," she said. ""She's clearly an inexperienced legislator who clearly doesn't understand. And I forgive her for that."

At the end of the interview, Walsh joked, “I'm going to be the person who ruined drinking at the State House. They'll love me forever.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017