Gov. Raimondo says she'll fight "Trumpcare" plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says a plan in Congress to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law puts thousands of Rhode Island residents at risk of losing care and will make health care more expensive for those who can least afford it.

The Democratic governor said in a written statement Tuesday that she'll do everything in her power to oppose what she calls Trumpcare.

A new health bill was released this week as congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump try to make good on campaign promises to repeal and replace Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Raimondo says Obama's reforms have worked in Rhode Island, which has one of the nation's lowest uninsured rates.

She says the state has successfully controlled Medicaid costs without reducing benefits or eligibility.

