Gov. Raimondo says she'll fight "Trumpcare" plan - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gov. Raimondo says she'll fight "Trumpcare" plan

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo says a plan in Congress to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law puts thousands of Rhode Island residents at risk of losing care and will make health care more expensive for those who can least afford it.              

The Democratic governor said in a written statement Tuesday that she'll do everything in her power to oppose what she calls Trumpcare.

A new health bill was released this week as congressional Republicans and President Donald Trump try to make good on campaign promises to repeal and replace Obama's Affordable Care Act.              

Raimondo says Obama's reforms have worked in Rhode Island, which has one of the nation's lowest uninsured rates.

She says the state has successfully controlled Medicaid costs without reducing benefits or eligibility.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.