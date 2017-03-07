Hassan Martin Named Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year, Matthews, Dowtin Earn Postseason Honors

University of Rhode Island Press Release

KINGSTON, R.I. — A trio of Rhode Island men's basketball student-athletes earned All-Atlantic 10 postseason honors, it was announced today by the conference.



Hassan Martin repeated as the league's defensive player of the year while also earning spots on the A-10's all-conference second team and all-defensive team.



The 6-7 forward becomes the fifth player in A-10 history to repeat as the league's defensive player of the year and the sixth player overall to be honored as the league's top defensive performer on at least two occasions. The Staten Island native made his third straight appearance on the all-defensive team and earned second team all-conference honors for the second time in his career.



This past regular season, Martin became the first player in A-10 history to lead the league in blocked shots for four consecutive years. Through 25 games played, Martin blocked 66 shots - an average of 2.64 blocks per game. That figure ranks him 11th nationally. For his career, he has compiled 314 career blocks, which ranks second all-time at Rhode Island and eighth-best in A-10 history.



Martin finished the regular season averaging 14.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.64 blocks, while connecting on close to 60% of his field goal attempts. He registered five double-doubles in points and rebounds and three games with 17 or more rebounds, including a career-high 18 boards in a win over VCU. Martin scored his 1,000th career point on Nov. 29 in a game at Valparaiso.



E.C. Matthews earned a spot on the A-10's all-conference third team. He returned to the court after missing the 2015-16 season with a knee injury. Matthews led a balanced Rams offense in scoring, averaging 14.4 points per game - good for 14th in the league.



Matthews became the first of three Rhode Island players to reach the 1,000 point milestone this season, reaching the statistical milestone in the season opener against Dartmouth.



The 6-5 guard scored in double-figures in 22 of Rhode Island's 30 games. The Rams compiled a 12-1 record in games where Matthews scored at least 17 points. He connected on a team-best 53 3-pointers, also contributing 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 29 minutes per game.



The Detroit native has earned a spot on one of the All-Atlantic 10 postseason teams in each of his three full seasons. In 2013-14, Matthews was the A-10's co-rookie of the year and an all-rookie selection, while earning a spot on the all-conference second team as a sophomore in 2014-15.



Jeff Dowtin became the 16th player in Rhode Island history - and the fourth during the Dan Hurley era - to earn a spot on the A-10 all-rookie team.



The 6-3 freshman started the final 14 games of the season at point guard for the Rams, averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.0 steals during that span. He led the conference in assist/turnover ratio in conference play, recording 55 assists to just 19 turnovers - good for a 3.24:1 ratio - over 18 games.



Dowtin was a two-time A-10 rookie of the week and tallied double figures on five occasions in conference play, including a season-high 19 points at Davidson.



The Upper Marlboro, Md. posted a season-high seven assists in consecutive games at George Mason and at La Salle. Rhode Island was 7-0 when Dowtin had at least four assists.