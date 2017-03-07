Police: Man slashed in face by attacker with a screwdriver - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Man slashed in face by attacker with a screwdriver

Junior Dornevil. Junior Dornevil.

By: The Associated Press

MEDFORD, M.A. - A 28-year-old is facing charges he randomly slashed another man in the face with a screwdriver outside a Starbucks in the Boston suburbs.             

Prosecutors say Junior Dornevil attacked his victim outside the coffee shop in Medford shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

He fled to a nearby subway station where he was arrested by state police.              

Dornevil was arraigned in Somerville District Court and held without bail pending his next court date on March 14.                 

He's been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to maim and disorderly conduct. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.              

Police haven't named the 30-year-old victim but say it appears the two men weren't acquainted. The victim was treated at the hospital but his injuries aren't life-threatening.

