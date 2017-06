By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Mt. Hope Huskies held off Woonsocket/Scituate Co-op 2 to 1 to win the third and deciding game three of the Division III title semifinals at Adelard Arena. Ryan Cordeiro and James Marshall scored the goals for the Huskies. Matt Besser tallied for the Villa Novans. The Huskies will now face Pilgrim in game one of the best-of-three title series on at Saturday at 2:00 pm at Meehan Auditorium.