Authorities hope DNA generated sketch will catch serial rapist

BROCKTON, M.A. - Police announced on Tuesday that they are trying to track down a serial rapist and potential killer in Massachusetts with new technology.

Officials say an image was generated from DNA samples taken from three violent rape cases.

The same DNA was discovered on all three victims.

Authorities say all three women have several things in common, including that they were all picked up from the same area in Brockton, raped, and left miles away.

Their bodies were found in a wooded area, and police say all three were prostitutes.

Now police are hoping this new DNA technology will help track down the suspect.

“This guy is a bad guy, and he's out there taking people off the streets. He needs to be somebody we take off the streets and put him where he belongs and that's behind bars for the rest of his life,” said Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

