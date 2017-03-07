Cranston Detective to be torch runner for Special Olympics

By: Liz Tufts

CRANSTON, R.I. - Cranston Police Detective Eric LeClerc is no stranger to the Special Olympics.

He's been a volunteer for six years, and his 14-year-old stepdaughter Sofia is also an athlete.

On Tuesday, surrounded by his family and friends, LeClerc set off from T.F. Green to take his passion overseas.

“I'll be taking my once in a life time journey out to Austria to meet with 100 other officers from 23 countries and we are going to be carrying the flame of hope which is the Special Olympics torch all through out Austria,” said Detective Eric LeClerc.

The Rhode Island torch committee selected LeClerc back in June.

The decision wasn't hard.

LeClerc leads a Special Olympic team in Lincoln called the North Stars where he coaches basketball, track and field, bowling and snowshoeing.

But this journey is unlike no other.

“We are covering 1400 and 70-miles and bringing the torch to the opening ceremonies at the world games,” said LeClerc.

LeClerc is flying to Switzerland, and from there, meeting up with the other torch runners where they will run six miles in every town through out Austria.

LeClerc says it will be tough, but his step daughter Sofia will serve as his inspiration.

“People don't see all the positive that law enforcement does and it's unbelievable all the time that people take in the community to go out and help society and the Special Olympics it's incredible,” said LeClerc.

