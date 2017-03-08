Crews respond to train derailment

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Hazmat crews responded to a tanker rail car that derailed in Providence early Wednesday morning that carried 30,000 gallons of ethanol.

No hazardous material was leaking although hazmat crews were on the scene. However, the problem now is how to get the train back on the tracks and clear the road.

Providence fire was called in to 500 Allens Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The train, which carried 80 cars, was heading to Motiva Enterprises, a fuel distributor on Allens Avenue.

Hazmat DEM police and fire were all on scene to monitor the situation in case any fluid did leak, but now officials are waiting for machinery they need to put the train back on the tracks.

“Tank car had it, in fact, overshot the stop area and ended up halfway into the first travel lane, derailed. At this time, we have no breach in the container. So we have no product leaking out, so company representatives are meeting. They’re sending down additional equipment and it’s looking like they’re going to offload the product and then attempt to put the train back on the wheels,” said Battalion Chief William Kenyon; Providence Fire.

Only one car has derailed as the others have been unhooked and removed.

Fortunately, there were no injuries due to the time of the derailment, but officials expect it will take several hours to clear this scene.

Allens Avenue is closed between Thurbers Avenue and Ernest Street.

The 95 North on ramp is open, but police are directing traffic on detours and asking drivers that can avoid the area to seek alternate routes.

