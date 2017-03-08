Day without Women protests - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Day without Women protests

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Many women are planning on walking out of work Wednesday as part of the national “Day Without a Woman” protest.

Mayor Elorza is allowing all female staffers to use a personal day to attend the protest.

The protests caused the city’s municipal court to be closed because of under staffing.

75 court cases that are expected to be heard Wednesday will have to be rescheduled.

Organizers say this protest will call attention to social inequalities faced by many women including lower wages and gender discrimination.

This is part of International Women’s Day.

