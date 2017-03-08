Sen. Kaine’s son arrested at Trump rally protest in St. Paul - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sen. Kaine’s son arrested at Trump rally protest in St. Paul

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The youngest son of U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, Hillary Clinton’s running mate in her 2016 presidential bid, was one of six people arrested during a counter protest at a rally in support of President Donald Trump in Minnesota.

The protesters clashed with hundreds of Trump supporters gathered at the State Capitol rotunda in St. Paul last Saturday, a scene that played out during rallies in other cities around the country.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Linwood Kaine, from Minneapolis, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree riot. Kaine was released from the Ramsey County Jail Tuesday.

Tim Kaine, a St. Paul native and U.S. senator for Virginia, expressed support for his three children in a statement, saying they all understand the responsibility of expressing their political views peacefully.

