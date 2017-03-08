Providence pastor arrested for child molestation

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A pastor at a Providence church was arrested and accused of child molestation, and police believe there may be other victims out there.

The pastor, 33-year-old Roy Bolden, was arrested Tuesday night after a 21-year-old man went to police on Friday and told them the disturbing details including the fact that he was molested by his pastor for 6 years starting when he was just 12-years-old.

Bolden worked at Legions of Christ Ministries on Broad Street.

Police say the victim went to bible study at the church for years and was often times at Bolden’s home where they say he was molested.

Authorities say the victim was extremely stressed and anxious when he came forward. They were able to confirm the details he gave with a witness.

Police also say Bolden is over 400 pounds so he was likely forceful with the child.

At this point, police are not sure if there are more victims out there. Therefore, they are encouraging the public to spread Bolden’s mugs hot.

“We are going to meet with members of the church, and we will see if, and hopefully not, but if it produces any more victims,” said Major David Lapatin.

Bolden was arraigned Wednesday on three charges: 1st and 2nd degree child molestation and 3rd degree sexual assault.

ABC6 News was told that the Attorney General’s office is involved and there will likely be more charges to follow.

