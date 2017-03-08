Lawmaker walks back 'file cabinets full of booze' comment - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lawmaker walks back 'file cabinets full of booze' comment

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A new state lawmaker who says there's an “insane amount of drinking” at the Rhode Island State House is walking back one of her comments.              

Providence Democratic Rep. Moira Walsh told WPRO-AM on Tuesday that lawmakers have “file cabinets full of booze,'' but she said Wednesday that was a “sarcastic joke” and she hasn't seen anyone's liquor cabinet.              

Walsh is standing by other comments she made to talk show host Matt Allen about legislators' heavy drinking.

She says some of it happens during legislative sessions, such as during celebratory toasts.              

She says alcohol is also a bigger problem at after-hours fundraisers and other events that successful lawmakers are expected to attend.            

Walsh doesn't drink and says as a single mom she has to pay for babysitting whenever she goes out.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.