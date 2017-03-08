Man arrested for selling $20K worth of counterfeit designer good - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man arrested for selling $20K worth of counterfeit designer goods

Posted: Updated:
Wade Brown. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department. Wade Brown. Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CRANSON, R.I. - A clothing store owner has been arrested for selling counterfeit merchandise worth $20,000 authorities say.

37-year-old Wade Brown, known as ‘Jimmy Dean,’ and ‘DJBiggBizz,’ was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly selling the items illegally at his store "Litt Fashions" on Park Avenue.

Quantities of counterfeit merchandise with brands like: Nike, Polo, The North Face, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Ray Ban, Coach and Beats headphones were sold illegally at the store, and at a flea market.

Police say the merchandise was in plain view throughout the store, and openly displayed for sale.

Brown was arrested on charges of forgery, counterfeiting, or alteration of trademark, service mark, or identification mark.

He was released on $5000.00 personal recognizance.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.