Elderly woman injured, flown to hospital after 2-alarm fire

MANSFIELD, M.A. - An elderly woman was transported to the hospital via Med-Flight after a 2-alarm fire in Mansfield Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to a multi-unit building located at 21 East Street around 4:06 p.m., for the report of a fire in the basement.

Upon arrival, fire crews found an elderly woman suffering from smoke inhalation and serious burns.

She was flown to Rhode Island Hospital.

East Street was closed to traffic in both ways while fire crews from Norton, Easton, North Attleboro, and Foxborough assisted Mansfield in knocking down the fire.

The fire is under investigation at this time.

No further information is available.

