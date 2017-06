By: News Staff

LINCOLN, R.I. - A father and son have been displaced after a fire scorched their home Wednesday evening.

According to the Lincoln Fire Department, crews responded to 3 Cedar Path around 7:17 p.m., for the report of the garage fire.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The garage and home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

No further information is available at this time.

