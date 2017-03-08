Newport bans the use of plastic bags

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

NEWPORT, R.I. - Plastic bags are history in another Rhode Island city after Newport City Councilors unanimously voted 7-0 on the measure Wednesday evening.

They previously approved the ordinance banned single use shopping bags, but this new vote was necessary for it to be enacted.

Newport is now the second city to ban plastic bags with Barrington being the first.

Authorities the city is giving stores until November 1st to stop using the bags completely.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017