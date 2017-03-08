Car crashes into East Providence telephone pole, 1 to hospital

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - One man was transported to the hospital after his car crashed into a pole Wednesday evening.

According to East Providence Police, officers responded to North Brow Street around 8:40 p.m., for the report of a car into a telephone pole.

Upon arrival, it was noted that the crash caused power lines to drop onto a tractor trailer that was in the process of leaving a parking lot.

National Grid was called to the scene to assess the damage, and to help remove the live wires from atop the truck.

The driver, believed to be in his mid-thirties, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with minor injuries.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

