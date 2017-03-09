Johnston, Moses Brown, East Providence, Bay View Win Girls Baske - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Johnston, Moses Brown, East Providence, Bay View Win Girls Basketball Sweet Sixteen Matchups, Other Scores From Wednesday

By Nick Coit

ncoit@abc6.com

The high school basketball open state tournament beginning Wednesday night with the Sweet Sixteen matchups.

Among the games, Johnston edges North Providence, 42-38.

Moses Brown runs away from Shea, 52-30.

East Providence knocks off Division III champion Wheeler, 53-42.

Bay View takes down South Kingstown, 50-34.

Other scores from Wednesday included top-seeded Barrington beating Scituate, 61-47.

North Kingstown beats Rogers, 40-30.

The two seed LaSalle takes down Ponaganset, 54-37.

Also advancing Wednesday, Cranston East past Westerly, 55-35.

