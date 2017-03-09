Krejci, Marchand Both Score Twice in Bruins Rout of Red Wings - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Krejci, Marchand Both Score Twice in Bruins Rout of Red Wings

Posted: Updated:

By KEN POWTAK
Associated Press

       BOSTON (AP) - David Krejci scored twice and Drew Stafford had his first with Boston during a four-goal first period that carried the Bruins to a 6-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

        Brad Marchand had his team-leading 31st and 32nd goals, and David Pastrnak added a score for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 26 saves. Boston improved to 9-3 since interim coach Bruce Cassidy replaced fired coach Claude Julien on Feb. 7.

        Niklas Kronwall had his first goal of the season for Detroit. The Red Wings finished a five-game trip 1-3-1.

        Detroit starting goalie Jared Coreau was pulled after giving up three goals during a 2:25 span in what's likely his last game with the team before he's shipped back to the minors.
 
        AP-WF-03-09-17 0346GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.