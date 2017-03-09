UPDATE: Derailed train car still blocking parts of Allens Avenue

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The train car that derailed Wednesday morning is still blocking off parts of Allens Avenue.

Crews on the scene have been there for over 24 hours as they wait for heavy duty equipment.

At this point, it is a waiting game. The train car is still blocking the southbound lane on Allens Avenue as crews await heavy duty machinery to get it moved.

The train was carrying 80 cars on their way to a nearby fuel distributor Motiva Enterprises.

Inside that derailed car were 30,000 gallons of ethanol, which is an extremely flammable and explosive material.

Fortunately, none of the ethanol leaked out.

Crews had Allens Avenue shut down for the morning commute, which created a traffic mess.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and that they were lucky this happened in the middle of the night.

“If there were cars on Allens Avenue, the tanker is projecting halfway out into this first lane, it is very fortunate there was no cars on the road,” said Battalion Chief William Kenyon; Providence Fire Department.

Investigators are still looking into exactly how the car derailed.

