Surviving witness in Hernandez case recalls ‘panic’ - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Surviving witness in Hernandez case recalls ‘panic’

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — A surviving witness in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez has recalled the “panic” he felt when two friends were killed in Boston in 2012.

Aquilino Freire was in the back seat of a BMW when Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado were killed.

Appearing in court Wednesday, Freire says he heard a man’s voice yell, “What up (expletive)” before gunshots rang out.

CBS Boston reports Freire recalls waving for help while bleeding heavily from his right arm.

He says he told de Abreau to “keep strong” and says “it was like panic.”

Freire says the group was “just drinking, having fun” inside the Cure Lounge beforehand.

Prosecutors accuse Hernandez of fatally shooting both men as he rode in a silver Toyota 4Runner.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.