Former State Rep. Ray Gallison due in court for change of plea hearing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former State Representative Ray Gallison is due back in federal court for a change of plea hearing Thursday afternoon.

Gallison is expected to plead guilty Thursday.

The former state representative previously pled not guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in private and public funds.

The funds included money from charities and non-profits as well as a deceased man’s estate.

Gallison faces at least 2 years in federal prison for just one of his charges.

