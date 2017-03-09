Rhode Island officials against legalizing marijuana

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Attorney General Peter Kilmartin made another plea Thursday against legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island.
Kilmartin held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the public safety and health problems associated with legalizing the drug.
“Marijuana related traffic deaths increased 62% after legalization in Colorado,” said Kilmartin.
Medical representatives and law enforcement officials also spoke at the event.
