Rhode Island officials against legalizing marijuana

Rhode Island officials against legalizing marijuana

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Attorney General Peter Kilmartin made another plea Thursday against legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island.

Kilmartin held a press conference Thursday morning to discuss the public safety and health problems associated with legalizing the drug.

“Marijuana related traffic deaths increased 62% after legalization in Colorado,” said Kilmartin.

Medical representatives and law enforcement officials also spoke at the event.

