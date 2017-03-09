S&P upgrades Central Falls bond rating

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. —The S&P has upgraded Central Falls bond rating and improved its outlook to positive or “BBB.”

The city came out of bankruptcy in October of 2012.

Mayor James Diossa says their efforts and dedication to following fiscally sound budgeting practices are clearly paying off by leaving the city in a strong position.

“S&P’s latest ratings report is yet another sign of Central Falls’ turnaround from bankruptcy…Our efforts and dedication to following fiscally sound budgeting practices are clearly paying off, leaving the City in a strong position. I would like to personally thank the Council and Administrative Financial Officer Len Morganis for their efforts in helping to lead the comeback of this great City.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017