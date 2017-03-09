Central Falls man arrested after stealing money from Twin River Casino

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A robbery suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly taking a bag of money from Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

State police say they arrested 30-year-old Marvin Boja of Central Falls at approximately 12:25 p.m. after fleeing with the money.

Officials say an armored car employee was using a cart to deliver bags of cash to an ATM at the casino when Boja allegedly grabbed one of the bags and fled.

Witnesses gave a description of the car and soon after State police detectives and Lincoln police gave chase.

Police say they followed Boja as he fled south on Route 146 and into Providence.

One of the detectives was able to stop the car on the north side of the Providence Place Mall where the suspect was arrested.

The suspect is being held pending arraignment Thursday afternoon.

Police say the bag of money was recovered.

