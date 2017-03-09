Derailed train car removed from Providence street

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Crews have removed a derailed train car that had been blocking part of a Providence street.

A locomotive pulled the tanker off Allens Avenue on Thursday morning. Providence and Worcester Railroad officials were waiting for a crane to arrive to put the car back on the tracks.

The tanker was carrying about 30,000 gallons of ethanol when it derailed at about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Nothing spilled from the car, and the ethanol was drained Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the tanker ended up partially in the street when a crew accidentally pushed it through a barrier and fence.

Crews hoped to have the street back to normal by Thursday night.

