Woonsocket double shooting suspect arrested, one remains at large

WOONSOCKET, R.I. - Police have arrested a shooting suspect Wednesday afternoon, but a second suspect remains at large, authorities say.

Diego Garcia, 27, of Woonsocket was arrested for his involvement in a double shooting back on Friday, March 4th, 2017 in the area of 27 Foundry Street.

The Woonsocket Police Department has identified the second suspect as Joshue Rojas.

Garcia has been charged with the following offenses:

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon,

Possession of a Firearm after being convicted in a Crime of Violence,

Use of a Firearm while Committing a Crime of Violence,

Firing in a Compact Area

Disorderly Conduct.

The two shooting victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Officers are actively searching for Rojas. If seen, do not approach him. Call police immediately at: 401-766-1212 or anonymously at 769-4444.

