UPDATE: Missing man with medical disabilities found - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATE: Missing man with medical disabilities found

Posted: Updated:
William Schenk. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department. William Schenk. Courtesy of the Warwick Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WARWICK, R.I. – Warwick Polce say a man previously reported missing with numerous medical disabilities has been found.

Police were searching for 36-year-old William Schenck who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday in the Buttonwoods section of Warwick around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities were concerned for Schenck’s safety with the inclement weather that had been predicted.

“William suffers from numerous medical disabilities which would place him in danger if not located,” noted police.

The Warwick Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in finding Schenk.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.