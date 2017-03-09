UPDATE: Missing man with medical disabilities found

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. – Warwick Polce say a man previously reported missing with numerous medical disabilities has been found.

Police were searching for 36-year-old William Schenck who was last seen leaving his home on Thursday in the Buttonwoods section of Warwick around 8:00 a.m.

Authorities were concerned for Schenck’s safety with the inclement weather that had been predicted.

“William suffers from numerous medical disabilities which would place him in danger if not located,” noted police.

The Warwick Police Department would like to thank everyone who assisted in finding Schenk.

