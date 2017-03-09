Rhode Island AG organizes campaign against legalizing pot - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island AG organizes campaign against legalizing pot

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island's attorney general has launched a campaign against the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.              

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin, a Democrat, announced a new coalition of legal pot opponents Thursday.              

Legislators in the Democrat-controlled General Assembly have been considering marijuana legalization more seriously since the November election, when Massachusetts voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational pot for adults in their state.      

Legalization advocacy group Regulate Rhode Island questions why Kilmartin is using state employees to lobby against a popular cause.             

Kilmartin says pediatricians and police are among those concerned that legalization will cause unintended consequences.              

One group in the coalition, Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which was co-founded by former Rhode Island Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, announced a new ad campaign on Thursday called “Are We Sure?”

