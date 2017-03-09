Brush fire ignites at Newport Park

By: News Staff

NEWPORT, R.I. - Fifteen firefighters fought a brush fire in Miantomani Memorial Park Thursday afternoon.

According to the Newport Fire Department, crews arrived on scene around 4:30 p.m., and were able to knock down the blaze around 8:15 p.m.

During that time, officials say someone lit another fire in another part of the park.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management issued a advisory earlier on Thursday about the increased risk of fires due to gusty northwest winds and low humidity.

"All cities and towns and local fire officials should be on the alert, as any fires that develop will have the potential to spread rapidly," said DEM officials.

No injuries were reported.

