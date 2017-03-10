Boys State Open Tournament Starts with the Sweet 16

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Boys State Open Tournament began with Sweet 16 games on Thursday. Hendricken held off South Kingstown, 53 to 47. The Hawks will now face East Providence in the Elite 8 on Sunday at noon at the Pizzitola Center at Brown.

North Kingstown defeated Tolman 61 to 41 in a game played at East Greenwich High School. The Skippers advance to play Narragansett. The Mariners beat Wheeler 63 to 56 to advance to Sunday's 4:00 pm showdown at Brown.

Cumberland advanced by downing LaSalle, 66 to 54. The Clippers will face St. Ray's Sunday at 6:00 pm at Brown.

In the games at Roger Williams University, Mt. Pleasant beat Middletown, 63 to 44. Shea handled Pilgrim 93 to 70. The Kilties and Raiders will play Sunday at 2:00 pm at Brown.

ABC6 has highlights of the Hendricken, North Kingstown, Narragansett and Cumberland victories.