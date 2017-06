By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

@ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Daniel Lastarza is expected to be sentenced Friday morning at the Providence County Superior Court.

The Providence man was found guilty of beating a car dealer to death with a 2x4.

Lastarza was found guilty of second degree murder back in December for killing Jonathan Stack outside of the $3Bar on Federal Hill back in 2014.

The fight happened after a car deal went wrong.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6