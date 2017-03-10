Garoppolo Instagram post hacked or hoax?

By: News Staff

FOXBORO, Mass. — Peace out Jimmy Garoppolo?

A post on the New England Patriots backup quarterback’s Instagram early Friday morning set off a firestorm.

The farewell to New England caption sent the internet into a frenzy, but it may have all been over nothing.

Nothing good can come from social media at 4 a.m. and Jimmy G might be learning that the hard way.

The controversial Instagram post has since been deleted, but the questions remain as to the future of the Patriot’s highly coveted back up quarterback.

“Peace out Boston” was the Instagram post heard all around New England.

A picture of Patriots back up quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the caption: “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

This posted just past 4 a.m. Friday morning creating a media frenzy as news outlets looked to confirm if Garoppolo was traded or not.

Other sources also confirmed the non-deal as Patriots fans wonder what the intentions were behind the post.

Garoppolo got a taste of action this year, but is still second fiddle in New England behind Tom Brady.

Fans at Patriot Place said they were not buying into the rumors, but were happy to learn Jimmy G is sticking around at least for now.

As of this point, Garoppolo has not commented.

The team has said they do not comment on player’s social media posts and only report on official trades by the team.

The Instagram post has since been deleted.

