High School Students Raise Money for Cancer Research

LINCOLN, R.I. — They only had six weeks, but eight high school students in Rhode Island managed to raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.

They wrapped up a grueling six week campaign to help raise money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. From hosting fashion shows, to lip synch battles, they raised just over $100,000.

Ali Hornung, a junior at North Kingstown high school, raised $39,000 on her own, taking home the title of “Student of the Year.”

“When my name was called it’s not about me, it’s about the patients,” said Hornung.

The candidates raised money in honor of Grace Duffy. The North Kingstown teen was diagnosed with leukemia in 2013. Today, she is cancer free.

Ali says even though the campaign is over, she still plans to raise money for a cause that helps so many people.

“I want to raise 50 thousand dollars by June,” adds Hornung.

These teens proved that anyone can help, all you have to do is put your mind to it.

“The kids are in school, they have sports, activities and they have jobs and then they do six weeks of intense fundraising they are just amazing kids,” said Carla Mulhern, LLS campaign manager.

The Student of the Year was awarded a $5,000 scholarship to college.

