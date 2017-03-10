Child injured at Briarwood Child Academy

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

Twitter: @RTurcoABC6

SEEKONK, Mass. — A child is recovering after being injured at Briarwood Child Academy in Seekonk.

Police say a 17-month-old suffered a visible injury to the bridge of the child’s nose.

Investigating officers learned that Crystal Salisbury, 33, maneuvered the child in a manner described as dropping the child several inches onto an aluminum-framed cot, according to police.

Salisbury was fired from her job. She is being charged with assault & battery on a child with injury.

The child is doing well, according to Chief Craig Mace.

ABC6 News could not reach Salisbury for comment. She will go through a summons process for her arraignment.

The president of Briarwood Child Academy declined an on-camera interview, instead sending a statement, which says in part: "Our most important responsibility is to ensure that all children are safe, well-cared for, and treated with respect at all times...We truly do strive to provide a safe and nurturing place for each child to learn and grow, and will continue to make this our top priority."

