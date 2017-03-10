“The Codfather” to plead guilty in federal court - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

“The Codfather” to plead guilty in federal court

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The New Bedford fishing mogul known as “The Codfather” will plead guilty to fishing and smuggling charges for allegedly misreporting more than 800 pounds of fish.

Carlos Rafael is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in federal court later this month.

Rafael owns one the nation's largest commercial fishing operations, located in New Bedford.

Rafael is accused of unlawfully catching fish that were subjected to strict quotes and claiming they were haddock or Pollock.

Federal authorities also say he made large amounts of cash sales which were smuggled out of the U.S.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6    2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.