“The Codfather” to plead guilty in federal court

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The New Bedford fishing mogul known as “The Codfather” will plead guilty to fishing and smuggling charges for allegedly misreporting more than 800 pounds of fish.

Carlos Rafael is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in federal court later this month.

Rafael owns one the nation's largest commercial fishing operations, located in New Bedford.

Rafael is accused of unlawfully catching fish that were subjected to strict quotes and claiming they were haddock or Pollock.

Federal authorities also say he made large amounts of cash sales which were smuggled out of the U.S.

