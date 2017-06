By: News Staff

JOHNSTON, R.I. — Johnston police arrested a woman on domestic assault charges Thursday.

Police say they responded to Hartford Avenue at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and found a man with cuts on his arm.

Authorities arrested his girlfriend, 25-year-old Theresa Edwards.

The 25-year-old has been charged with domestic felony assault with a knife and domestic disorderly conduct.

The Edwards will be arraigned later this month.

