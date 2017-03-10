Second suspect arrested for connection in Central Falls triple shooting

By: News Staff

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – Central Falls Police are seeking a second suspect for his connection in a triple shooting on March, 5th, 2017

Authorities are seeking 22-year-old Rashawn Clark, who is currently wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm and other related charges.

Although his last known address is in Central Falls, police believe he has connections in the Boston area.

The first suspect, 32-year-old Troy Adams, was arrested on March 9th, 2017.

Police initially responded to 154 Earle Street for the report of a shooting, and discovered a total of three people has been shot.

Adams was arraigned on the following charges:

License required to carry a firearm

Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence

Anyone with information leading the the apprehension of Clark is strongly encouraged to contact the Central Falls Police at (401) 727-7411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tips Line at (401) 727-7420.

