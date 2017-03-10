Second suspect arrested for connection in Central Falls triple s - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Second suspect arrested for connection in Central Falls triple shooting

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department. Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department.
Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department. Courtesy of the Central Falls Police Department.

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. – Central Falls Police are seeking a second suspect for his connection in a triple shooting on March, 5th, 2017

Authorities are seeking 22-year-old  Rashawn Clark, who is currently wanted for felony assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm and other related charges.

Although his last known address is in Central Falls, police believe he has connections in the Boston area. 

The first suspect, 32-year-old Troy Adams, was arrested on March 9th, 2017.

Police initially responded to 154 Earle Street for the report of a shooting, and discovered a total of three people has been shot.

Adams was arraigned on the following charges:

  • License required to carry a firearm
  • Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a crime of violence

Anyone with information leading the the apprehension of Clark is strongly encouraged to contact the Central Falls Police at (401) 727-7411. If you  wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Tips Line at (401) 727-7420.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.