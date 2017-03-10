UPDATE: Escaped Framingham prisoner in custody

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FRAMINGHAM, M.A. - Police have a prisoner in custody that had escaped from Framingham District Court Friday afternoon.

Police were searching for a prisoner described as a black male, believed to be around 5’8’’, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Authorities were searching on Arsenal Road, the road that runs parallel to the courthouse.

State Police have not released the name of the prisoner at this time, but say the prisoner was arrested for domestic assault and battery.

ABC6 News will update you as soon as new information becomes available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017