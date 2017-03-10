Daniel Lastarza sentenced to 40 years in prison

By Bianca Buono

More than two years after Jonathan Stack was killed by Daniel Lastarza outside of a bar on Federal Hill, Lastarza is headed to prison. The judge sentenced him to 50 years with 40 to serve at the ACI.

"Words can't describe the depth of my pain,” said Edward Stack, Jonathan Stack’s father.

Daniel Lastarza was found guilty of second degree murder after a car deal gone wrong led to a fight outside Federal Hill's $3 Bar. Lastarza's friend, Chris Tucker, was getting beat up by Stack and Jerri Nassi. so Lastarza intervened, hitting Stack twice in the head with a two by four. Stack later died in the hospital from his injuries.

"I couldn't even speak but I only had seconds to tell him how much I love him and then he was taken away to the operating room,” said Allison Lacone, Jonathan Stack’s sister.

Statements by Stack’s relatives brought the courtroom to tears.

"I truly am sorry for your loss,” said Daniel Lastarza.

Showing little emotion, Lastarza said his intention that day was to save his friend's life not take the life of someone else.

"I regret that deeply and that's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life,” Lastarza said.

Ultimately, Judge Kristin Rodgers was not phased by Lastarza's testimony and she sentenced him to 50 years with 40 to serve at the ACI.

"The defendant has little chance of being rehabilitated,” said Rodgers as she handed down Lastarza’s sentence.

As the Stack family is still trying to cope with their loss, they're relieved the trial is over.

"I'm so relieved with the sentence and I would never have wanted to lose my brother. I would give anything to have him back,” said Tina Pollitt, Jonathan Stack’s sister.

Lastarza is 51 years old so assuming he serves the full sentence, he won’t be released until he’s 91.

