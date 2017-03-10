Rhode Island prisons consider solitary confinement reforms

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island prison officials say they're considering reforms to the use of solitary confinement.

The state Department of Corrections says it is working to reach a consensus with state lawmakers on proposed changes to how some inmates are classified and disciplined by being placed in restrictive cells.

A legislative commission led by Providence Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg has been studying the state's solitary confinement practices since last year.

A round-table meeting was held Thursday.

The corrections department said Friday it's already implemented some reforms to increase out-of-cell time for some inmates and allow TV and radios in their cells.

There's also a proposal to provide certain inmates at least 10 hours a week of recreational time, and another 10 hours for them to participate in programs, though it's not funded.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017