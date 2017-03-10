Rhode Island prisons consider solitary confinement reforms - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Rhode Island prisons consider solitary confinement reforms

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island prison officials say they're considering reforms to the use of solitary confinement.              

The state Department of Corrections says it is working to reach a consensus with state lawmakers on proposed changes to how some inmates are classified and disciplined by being placed in restrictive cells.              

A legislative commission led by Providence Democratic Rep. Aaron Regunberg has been studying the state's solitary confinement practices since last year.

A round-table meeting was held Thursday.              

The corrections department said Friday it's already implemented some reforms to increase out-of-cell time for some inmates and allow TV and radios in their cells.

There's also a proposal to provide certain inmates at least 10 hours a week of recreational time, and another 10 hours for them to participate in programs, though it's not funded. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.