U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha announces his resignation

U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha announces his resignation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - United States Attorney for Rhode Island Peter Neronha is joining other federal prosecutors around the country in stepping down at the direction of President Donald Trump.              

Neronha said his resignation was effective at midnight on Friday.              

It is customary for U.S. Attorneys to leave their jobs when a new president is elected.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions requested the resignations of 46 U.S. Attorneys who had been appointed by the previous administration.             

In a statement, Neronha said it had been an honor and privilege to serve Rhode island for nearly eight years as the state's top federal prosecutor.                 

The Rhode Island native served in state government as a special assistant attorney general before becoming an assistant U.S. Attorney in 2002.

