Hendricken Beats LaSalle in Double OT Thriller, Prout Takes Opener Against Burrillville

By Ken Bell

The Hendricken Hawks overcame LaSalle in the second overtime to take game one of the Championship Division title series, 5 to 4. Patrick Creamer scored a powerplay goal at 2:42 of the second OT to win the game. Creamer had two goals and an assist. Game two of the best-of-three is set for Saturday night at 7:00 at Meehan Auditorium.

In game one of the Division 1 title series, Prout beat two-time defending champion Burrillville, 4 to 2. Game two is Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at Meehan.