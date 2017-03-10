Hendricken Beats LaSalle in Double OT Thriller, Prout Takes Open - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Hendricken Beats LaSalle in Double OT Thriller, Prout Takes Opener Against Burrillville

Posted:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Hendricken Hawks overcame LaSalle in the second overtime to take game one of the Championship Division title series, 5 to 4.  Patrick Creamer scored a powerplay goal at 2:42 of the second OT to win the game.  Creamer had two goals and an assist.  Game two of the best-of-three is set for Saturday night at 7:00 at Meehan Auditorium.

In game one of the Division 1 title series, Prout beat two-time defending champion Burrillville, 4 to 2.  Game two is Saturday afternoon at 4:00 at Meehan.

