PC Friars Blanked by Irish in Game One of their Quarterfinal Series in South Bend

PC news release...

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 10th-ranked Providence College men’s hockey dropped Game 1 of the Hockey East Quarterfinals in a 5-0 defeat at the hands of No. 12 Notre Dame on Friday night at the Compton Family Ice Arena.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 0 | No. 12 Notre Dame – 5 (ND leads series 1-0)

RECORDS

Providence – 22-10-5 | Notre Dame – 20-10-5

VENUE

Compton Family Ice Arena – South Bend, Ind.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- The Friars jumped out to a quick 5-1 advantage in shots in the opening minutes as the four Providence lines possessed the puck in the attacking zone for a majority of the first five minutes.

- Notre Dame gained momentum and nearly took a lead, but Hayden Hawkey sprawled across and robbed Cam Morrison with the glove on an apparent empty net.

- The Irish did cash in first at the 9:31 mark as defenseman Jordan Gross let a shot go from the point through a maze of players and over the shoulder of a screened Hawkey to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

- Notre Dame connected for three goals in the second period to take a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes.

- Jack Jenkins beat Hawkey with a wrist shot on the short side at the 4:24 mark of the second period.

- Despite out-shooting the Irish by a 17-9 margin in the second period, Notre Dame extended its lead to 3-0 after a Providence turnover on a goal by Joe Wegwerth.

- Jake Evans added the fourth Irish tally at 17:04 as the Friars faced a four-goal deficit for second time this season (Nov. 18 at Northeastern).

- Andrew Oglevie gave Notre Dame a 5-0 lead on the power play at 2:11 of the third period.

- The Friars had a chance to snap the shutout late in the game, as freshman Shane Kavanagh was awarded a penalty shot, but his attempt went wide of the net.

- Providence was shutout for the first time since Feb. 13, 2015, a span of 87 games.

- Shots on goal: Providence 43, Notre Dame 25. Shot attempts: Providence 71, Notre Dame 49.

- Shot blocks: Providence 10, Notre Dame 17.

- The Friars are 17-4-3 over their last 24 games and are on a 13-2-1 run since Jan. 14. Both losses were at the hands of the Irish.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (ND) – 9:41/1st – EV – Jordan Gross (Brauer, Jenkins) – Gross sent a shot from the point through a maze of bodies and over the shoulder of Hawkey.

2-0 (ND) – 4:24/2nd – EV – Jack Jenkins (Brauer, Dello) – Jenkins carried the puck down the right wing and beat Hawkey on the short side.

3-0 (ND) – 11:35/2nd – EV – Joe Wegwerth (Gross, Petersen) – Wegwerth finished off a loose puck into an empty net after a Providence turnover.

4-0 (ND) – 17:05/2nd – EV – Jake Evans (Morrison, Nardella) – Evans weaved around the Friar defense and his shot broke off Hawkey’s pad and just over the goal line.

5-0 (ND) – 2:11/3rd – PP – Andrew Oglevie (Bjork, Evans) – One-timer from the left circle into the top right corner.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: --

Goals: --

Assists: --

Shots: Lemos (7)

Face-offs: Hennessey (7/14)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 0/1

Notre Dame 1/4

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars and Irish will continue their best-of-three quarterfinal series tomorrow night for Game 2 beginning at 7:05 p.m.

?