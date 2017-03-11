Report Pats Acquire Saints Star Receiver Brandin Cooks - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Report Pats Acquire Saints Star Receiver Brandin Cooks

Posted: Updated:

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

Patriots coach Bill Belichick continues to blitz the league since the start of the free agent signing period on Thursday afternoon.

Reports say the Pats have acquired Saints star receiver Brandin Cooks in exchange for the team's first round pick and a third round draft choice.  The Pats also get a fourth round pick from New Orleans.

The 23-year old speedster was the Saints 20th pick of the first round in 2014.  He has had back to back seasons of over 1,100 yards receiving.  

In a separate deal, reports say the Pats acquired defensive end Kony Ealy from Carolina for a second round draft pick.

Tight end Martellus Bennett was wearing a Packers hat on twitter and is headed to Green Bay.

Cornerback Logan Ryan is reportedly leaving for the Titans, getting $30 million over three years.  Linebacker Jabaal Sheard has signed with the Colts.

The Pats officially announced they have re-signed DB Duron Harmon and TD Michael Williams.

The team also made the Stephon Gillmore signings official, getting the free agent cornerback from the Bills.

The Pats also made the Dwayne Allen signing official, acquiring the tight end from the Colts for an undisclosed draft choice.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.