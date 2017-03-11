Immigration rights workshop planned in Providence - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Immigration rights workshop planned in Providence

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ A group that advocates for refugees and immigrants is providing legal resources to inform people of their rights.

The Dorcas International Institute of Rhode Island has scheduled a training workshop Tuesday in Providence.

The organization says it received an uptick in calls by families trying to protect themselves from President Donald Trump's executive orders that are expanding immigration enforcement, broadening deportation priorities and tightening travel restrictions.

Attorneys who specialize in immigration will be talking about what the new immigration policies mean and what rights people have, regardless of their legal immigration status.

The event begins at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at 645 Elmwood Ave.

