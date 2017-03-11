Barrington, Moses Brown, LaSalle, Johnston Advance to Girls Fina - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Barrington, Moses Brown, LaSalle, Johnston Advance to Girls Final Four at the Ryan Center

By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Girls State Open Tournament has four teams remaining on the Road to the Ryan Center.

Barrington defeated North Kingstown, 41 to 37 to advance.  The Eagles will play Moses Brown in the Final Four.  The Quakers held off Bay View, 52 to 47 in overtime.

In the other Final Four match-up, LaSalle advanced with a 47 to 34 win over East Providence.  The Rams will next play Johnston which held off Cranston East, 53 to 51.

We have highlights of all four Elite 8 games played at the Pizzitola Center on Saturday.

