Hendricken Sweeps LaSalle to Make it Back-to-Back State Titles, Plus Highlights of 3 Other Title Series

By Ken Bell

The Hendricken Hawks swept their way to the Championship Division title with a 3 to 1 win over hard playing LaSalle.  The Hawks beat the Rams in OT in game one, and then nailed down back-to-back state titles with a win on Saturday night at Meehan Auditorium.  Patrick Creamer was named the MVP.

Prout edged Burrillville as the Crusaders sweep their way to the Division 1 title after the 2 to 1 victory.

In game one of the Division III, Mt. Hope edged Pilgrim, 5 to 4.

In game one of the Girls Championship Division, the combined team of Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View skated to a 6 to 2 win over South County.

