PC Swept by Notre Dame, Now Wait for NCAA Selection Show

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 10th-ranked Providence College men’s hockey team was eliminated from the 2017 Hockey East Tournament after a 5-2 setback to No. 12 Notre Dame in Game 2 of the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Saturday Night.

SCORE

No. 10 Providence – 2 | No. 12 Notre Dame – 5 (ND wins series 2-0)

RECORDS

Providence – 22-11-5 | Notre Dame – 21-10-5

VENUE

Compton Family Ice Arena – South Bend, Ind.

GAME FLOW & NOTES

- The teams skated through a scoreless first period with the Friars holding a 12-9 advantage in shots.

- Providence’s best chance on the opening period came by Josh Wilkins, who walked in all alone but was denied by Petersen. Brian Pinho crashed the net looking for the rebound but Petersen covered up.

- The Friars killed off the lone Irish power play of the first period as Hawkey turned away all nine shots.

- After a back-and-forth battle in the opening half of the second period, the Friars finally notched their first goal of the series on the strength of Brian Pinho’s 11th tally of the season at 10:48.

- Pinho split the Irish defense and was initially denied by Petersen before getting to front of the net to re-direct Jake Walman’s point shot over the shoulder of the Notre Dame goaltender to put the Friars up 1-0.

- Notre Dame leveled the game just 2:10 later as Cam Morrison’s one-timer beat Hawkey on the power play.

- Jordan Gross gave the Irish a 2-1 lead just 21 seconds into the third with his second goal of the weekend.

- Bobby Nardella gave Notre Dame insurance at the 7:29 mark with a slap shot from the point through a screen.

- Pinho struck again for the second time in the game, this time a power play marker to bring the Friars back within one at 3-2.

- With Hayden Hawkey pulled, Notre Dame added two empty net goals in the final 1:05 to clinch the series.

- The Friars are 6-4-2 when entering the third period tied this season after tonight’s setback.

- Providence suffered their first two-game sweep in a best-of-three series since 2008.

- Shots on goal: Providence 30, Notre Dame 38. Shot attempts: Providence 71, Notre Dame 58.

- Shot blocks: Providence 12, Notre Dame 18.

- The Friars are 17-5-3 over their last 25 games and are on a 13-3-1 run since Jan. 14. All four blemishes during that span are courtesy of Notre Dame.

HOW THEY SCORED

1-0 (PC) – 10:48/2nd – EV – Brian Pinho (Walman) – Walman sent a shot from the point that Pinho re-directed over the shoulder of Petersen.

1-1 (ND) – 12:58/2nd – PP – Cam Morrison (Evans, Bjork) – Cross-crease pass from Evans to Morrison for the one-timer.

2-1 (ND) - :21/3rd – EV – Jordan Gross (Bjork) – Slap shot from the point through a screen.

3-1 (ND) – 7:29/3rd – EV – Bobby Nardella (Oglevie, Morrison) – Slap shot from the point through a screen.

3-2 (PC) – 11:18/3rd – PP – Brian Pinho (Walman, Young) – Bounce off the end boards, Pinho put the loose puck into the empty net.

4-2 (ND) – 18:55/3rd – EV – Dylan Malmquist (Jenkins, Oglevie) – Empty net goal.

5-2 (ND) – 19:38/3rd – EV – Dylan Malmquist (Oglevie, Gilbert) – Empty net goal.

PC GAME HIGHS

Points: Pinho (2); Walman (2)

Goals: Pinho (2)

Assists: Walman (2)

Shots: Rufo (7)

Face-offs: Pinho (13/23)

POWER PLAYS

Providence 1/2

Notre Dame 1/3

LOOKING AHEAD

The Friars will now await their NCAA Tournament fate pending the outcomes of next weekend’s NCAA hockey games.

